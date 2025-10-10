Home / World News / Machado dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump for supporting Venezuelans' cause

Machado dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump for supporting Venezuelans' cause

Machado dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump for supporting Venezuelans' cause

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina
Machado was honoured with the Peace Prize for her efforts to promote democratic rights in Venezuela and her commitment to achieving a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday dedicated her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to US President Donald Trump for his “decisive support” to their cause.
 
"This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom," she said.
 
"We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" she added.  Earlier in the day, Machado was honoured with the Peace Prize for her efforts to promote democratic rights in Venezuela and her commitment to achieving a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

