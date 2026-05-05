Meta picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for El Paso data centre financing

Meta Platforms is working with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase on a roughly $13 billion financing package for a data centre in El Paso, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, said most of the financing is expected to come in the form of debt, with the remainder in equity. Big Tech firms are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into data centres amid strong demand for artificial intelligence, marking a shift from their long-standing reluctance to raise debt as they seek an edge in the AI race.