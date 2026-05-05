Trump's immigration crackdown hurts some American workers, study finds

By Augusta Saraiva

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown is negatively impacting some US-born workers in heavily targeted industries like construction, according to a paper released by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Areas that experienced particularly large increases in Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests saw a decline in work among US-born male workers, driven by those with a high school degree or less, the study found. The researchers also saw no evidence that employers increased wages to attract US-born workers to fill roles.

The research casts doubt on the idea that stricter immigration enforcement would lead to more job opportunities for Americans, in part because foreign-born and native-born labour often complement rather than substitute for each other.

“We show no evidence of positive effects of the labour market outcomes of US-born workers in immigrant-heavy industries,” authors Elizabeth Cox and Chloe East, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, wrote. “If anything, these US-born workers are harmed as a result.” The research highlights the chilling effect the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown is having across the US — and the spillover effects it has beyond immigrant communities. From skipping work to keeping their children home from school and avoiding in-person shopping and social events, many undocumented immigrants are choosing to lay low in the wake of enforcement activity.