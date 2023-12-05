Home / World News / Meta Platforms, IBM create industrywide AI alliance to share technology

Meta Platforms, IBM create industrywide AI alliance to share technology

"We believe it's better when AI is developed openly - more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety," said Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs

Photo: Reuters
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Alex Barinka

Meta Platforms Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. are joining more than 40 companies and organizations to create an industry group dedicated to open source artificial intelligence work, aiming to share technology and reduce risks. 
 
The coalition, called the AI Alliance, will focus on the responsible development of AI technology, including safety and security tools, according to a statement Tuesday. The group also will look to increase the number of open source AI models — rather than the proprietary systems favored by some companies — develop new hardware and team up with academic researchers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Proponents of open source AI technology, which is made public by developers for others to use, see the approach as a more efficient way to cultivate the highly complex systems. Over the past few months, Meta has been releasing open source versions of its large language models, which are the foundation of AI chatbots.

“We believe it’s better when AI is developed openly — more people can access the benefits, build innovative products and work on safety,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said in the statement.

The group will eventually establish a governing board and technical oversight committee. Participants include Oracle Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corp. and Stability AI, as well as academic and research organizations like the University of Notre Dame and the Mass Open Cloud Alliance.

The recent chaos at ChatGPT-creator OpenAI, which fired and rehired its well-known chief executive officer, has intensified a global debate about how transparent companies should be in developing powerful AI technology. OpenAI wasn’t listed as an AI Alliance participant.

Also Read

Excited about AI's power to drive incremental productivity: IBM CEO

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

'IBM has prepared a 10-year roadmap to tap into the opportunities in AI'

India must develop sovereign AI infra, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM, MeitY join hands to boost AI, quantum and semiconductors in India

Israel storms Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing scores: Report

AT&T taps Ericsson for $14 billion wireless network revamp, ousting Nokia

US polls: Haley and Ramaswamy qualify for 2th Republican Party debate

Amazon second company to criticise Microsoft in UK cloud market probe

US 10-year yields hit three-month lows on growth concerns, rate change

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIBMTechnology

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story