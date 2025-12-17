Meta moves to single age-check system as global child safety rules tighten

Meta is rolling out a new age-checking system aimed at helping social media companies comply with a growing number of child protection laws around the world, Financial Times reported. The move comes as governments step up pressure on online platforms to limit children’s access to harmful or adult content.

The company has partnered with Singapore-based startup K-ID to integrate its AgeKey technology into Meta’s apps. The system is expected to be launched across several countries next year.

Meta’s decision is seen as an important step towards creating a shared and interoperable standard for age verification. This is especially relevant as countries such as the UK, Australia, and parts of the US and Europe introduce or consider stricter rules governing how teenagers use social media.

How AgeKey works AgeKey allows users to verify their age once and then reuse that verification across different apps that support the system. Meta says this makes the process simpler and less intrusive compared with current age-check methods. Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of safety, described AgeKey as a “much more user-friendly option” than existing systems. AgeKey is built on the same standards-based technology used by passkeys. Passkeys rely on a phone’s built-in fingerprint or facial recognition to log into apps without using passwords. This technology is already supported by major smartphone operating systems, browsers and computers, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Why big tech bosses are keeping their kids off social media platforms Fragmented rules create challenges The lack of common global standards for age verification has created challenges for both large technology firms and smaller digital companies. While companies like Meta, Google and TikTok have the resources to manage multiple systems, startups often struggle to meet the same regulatory demands. Age verification has also drawn criticism from privacy advocates and adult website operators. Many users worry that strict checks could compromise their online anonymity or lead to misuse of personal data. Meta currently uses a mix of its own age estimation tools and third-party services such as UK-based Yoti to comply with laws like the UK’s Online Safety Act and Australia’s under-16 social media ban.

Privacy claims and governance model K-ID said that AgeKey is designed to protect user privacy. The system only tells an app whether a user meets the required age and how that was verified. It does not share the user’s exact age, date of birth or other personal details. The company says AgeKey cannot be used to track users across apps, addressing one of the main concerns raised by privacy groups. Unlike passkeys, which are overseen by the Fido Alliance, AgeKey is run through a wholly owned K-ID subsidiary called the OpenAge Initiative. Julian Corbett, who co-founded K-ID and heads OpenAge, said the structure helped bring the technology to market faster. He added the company is considering spinning off the unit to maintain its “neutrality”.

AgeKey is free for individuals to use, while online platforms pay “fractions of a cent” per verification. Australia sets a global precedent Meta’s move comes as Australia’s new social media ban for under-16s has come into force, drawing global attention. The law requires platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to block underage users or face fines of up to $49.5 million. Australia is the first democracy to introduce such strict measures. Other countries, including Indonesia, Denmark and Brazil are also considering tighter controls. While platforms have said they will comply, many argue the rules were rushed and could push children towards less regulated parts of the internet.