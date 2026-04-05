Missing US airman rescued after fighter jet downed in Iran: Report

By Yi Wei Wong

US forces have rescued an airman who went missing after Iran downed an American fighter jet in the country, Axios reported, citing three unidentified US officials.

The rescue operation for the crew member of the F-15E fighter jet was conducted by a “specialised commando unit with a high volume of air cover,” the report said, citing one of the officials. All the forces have left Iran, Axios said.

The jet carrying two people was shot down on Friday, and the other crew member had been rescued earlier, according to an American official, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information. Iranian media reported Tehran had offered a reward of about $66,000 to citizens who captured the missing airman alive.