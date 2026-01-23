Musk expects Europe, China to approve Tesla's FSD system next month

Tesla is likely to win regulatory approval in Europe and China for its Full Self-Driving system as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday, as the electric automaker looks to boost software revenue amid slowing vehicle sales.

The approvals would be crucial for Tesla, which is under pressure to generate revenue from software and services and is looking to monetize FSD outside the US

We hope to get Supervised Full Self-Driving approval in Europe, hopefully next month, and then maybe a similar timing for China, Musk said at his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Shares of the automaker rose about 1.5% after the comment. Tesla has been seeking approval for the FSD system in Europe, where tougher vehicle safety rules and a fragmented regulatory framework have slowed deployment compared with the U.S. The Dutch vehicle authority RDW said in November it expects to decide on FSD software in February. Tesla had said once it secures approval in the Netherlands, other EU countries can recognize the exemption and allow a rollout ahead of a formal EU approval. Musk has been positioning Tesla as a self-driving and humanoid robotics company, even as most of its revenue still comes from its EV business, which faces rising competition.

Registration of Tesla's vehicles fell 11.4% in California last year, with its market share in the US state slipping below 50%, according to a report by the California New Car Dealers Association. The company reported a second consecutive drop in vehicle deliveries in 2025, ceding its position as the largest electric vehicle maker in the world to China's BYD. FSD is classified as an advanced driver assistance feature that requires drivers to remain attentive, and regulators have scrutinized it amid concerns over the safety and oversight of automated driving technologies. HUMANOID ROBOT AMBITIONS Musk has repeatedly said much of the artificial intelligence developed for autonomous vehicles will also underpin Tesla's planned humanoid robots. Musk said on Thursday that he expects robots to outnumber humans.