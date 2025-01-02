Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Musk's X, Google yet to apply for Malaysia's new social media licence

Musk's X, Google yet to apply for Malaysia's new social media licence

X said the number of its users in Malaysia did not meet the eight million threshold required to obtain a licence

Malaysia
Malaysia has joined other Asian governments in efforts to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. | Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Ram Anand
 
Elon Musk’s X and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which operates video streaming platform YouTube, have not applied for a social media operating licence under Malaysia’s new law which kicked in on Wednesday, according to the country’s internet regulator. 
 
X said the number of its users in Malaysia did not meet the eight million threshold required to obtain a licence, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, which is working to verify the platform’s claim.
 
Google has discussed its concerns over the classification of YouTube’s video sharing features under the licencing framework, the commission said in statement on Jan. 1.
 
Malaysia has joined other Asian governments in efforts to clamp down on online platforms and hold Big Tech firms accountable for illegal content. From New Delhi and Canberra, officials are increasingly looking for ways to regulate social media, which can sway public opinion on politically sensitive issues. 
 
The bill, which was approved by Malaysia’s parliament last month, amended laws to tackle online harm including scams, cyberbullying, pedophilia and child pornography.

Also Read

Driver expressed desire to kill before New Orleans rampage, says Biden

Firework mortars inside Tesla that exploded outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel

Musk alleges link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack

With a rent of $2,000 per night, Elon Musk is now Trump's closest neighbour

'This doesn't seem like suicide': Elon Musk on OpenAI whistleblower's death

 
Tencent’s WeChat were the first to obtain a licence under the new laws, the commission said, followed by ByteDance’s TikTok. Telegram has also applied for a license. Meta Platforms Inc., which operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp platforms, have started their license application process.
 
Platforms that breach the requirement to obtain a licence can be subject to investigation or supervision, the commission said. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea sharply trims GDP growth forecast after martial law fiasco

China's BYD chalks up new record as it narrows EV sales gap with Tesla

Asian LNG prices set to increase after Russia-Ukraine transit ends

China's manufacturing activity growth slows as recovery remains bumpy

Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar? FBI names US Army veteran in New Orleans attack

Topics :Elon MuskGoogleTeslaMalaysiaNew DelhiFacebook

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story