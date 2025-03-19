Home / World News / Nasa's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore finally head home: What happens next

Nasa's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore finally head home: What happens next

After an extended nine-month ISS mission, Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore splash down safely, ready to reunite with family and readjust to life on Earth

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore
Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than 280 days after their original spacecraft, the Boeing Starliner, encountered technical issues. (Photo: Nasa)
Barkha Mathur
Mar 19 2025
Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are returning to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally planned as an eight-day test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, their mission was prolonged due to technical issues, including thruster malfunctions, which rendered the Starliner unsafe for return. The astronauts are scheduled to splash down off Florida’s coast at approximately 3:27 am IST on Wednesday.
 
Upon landing, the following procedures are expected:
 
Immediate medical evaluation
 
After splashdown, Williams and Wilmore will be assisted out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and placed on stretchers for initial medical examinations. This standard protocol is in place to address physical challenges resulting from prolonged exposure to microgravity, such as muscle atrophy and balance issues.
 
Transfer to Johnson Space Center
 
Following initial medical check-ups, the astronauts will be flown to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will remain for several days for health evaluations. This routine procedure ensures they are in good health before being cleared to reunite with their families. 

Post-mission debriefings
 
Williams and Wilmore are expected to participate in mission debriefings, where they will discuss their experiences, challenges, and successes during their extended stay in space.
 
Family reunions
 
Following their extended mission, personal time with family and friends will be prioritised to support their psychological well-being and aid their transition back to life on Earth.
 
Astronauts returning from long-duration space missions often experience dizziness, nausea, and balance instability due to prolonged exposure to microgravity. It typically takes several weeks for them to fully readjust to Earth’s gravity. 
 
Topics :Sunita WilliamsNASASpaceXInternational Space Station

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:21 AM IST

