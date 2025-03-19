Nasa's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore finally head home: What happens next

Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are returning to Earth after an extended nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Originally planned as an eight-day test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, their mission was prolonged due to technical issues, including thruster malfunctions, which rendered the Starliner unsafe for return. The astronauts are scheduled to splash down off Florida’s coast at approximately 3:27 am IST on Wednesday.

Upon landing, the following procedures are expected:

Immediate medical evaluation

After splashdown, Williams and Wilmore will be assisted out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and placed on stretchers for initial medical examinations. This standard protocol is in place to address physical challenges resulting from prolonged exposure to microgravity, such as muscle atrophy and balance issues.

Transfer to Johnson Space Center

Post-mission debriefings

Williams and Wilmore are expected to participate in mission debriefings, where they will discuss their experiences, challenges, and successes during their extended stay in space.

Family reunions

Following their extended mission, personal time with family and friends will be prioritised to support their psychological well-being and aid their transition back to life on Earth.