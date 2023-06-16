Home / World News / Nepal's former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam

Nepal's former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam

As many as 16 people including the former deputy prime minister of Nepal were on Friday remanded to custody for further investigation into the Bhutanese refugee scam

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal's former deputy PM among 16 sent on remand in Bhutan refugee scam

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 16 people including the former deputy prime minister of Nepal were on Friday remanded to custody for further investigation into the Bhutanese refugee scam.

The persons in custody allegedly collected large amounts of money from Nepali nationals, promising to help them relocate overseas as Bhutanese refugees.

The Kathmandu District Court on Friday sent former deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, former home minister Balkrishna Khand, government secretary (now suspended) Tek Narayan Pande, former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa's security advisor Dr Indrajeet Rai, and Bhutanese refugee leader Teknath Rijal, who are facing charges of forgery, fraud and organised crime, to custody for further investigation into the scam, according to officials.

Rayamajhi has now been suspended as the secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) party.

The bench of Justice Prem Prasad Neupane however ordered to release two of those accused Tanka Gurung and Laxmi Maharjan on bail.

Gurung is required to deposit Rs one million and Maharjan Rs 500,000 as bail amounts, according to court sources.

The District Attorney's Office here on May 24 had filed a case against the 18 accused based on police reports over the scam.

Those involved have allegedly swindled around 875 Nepali nationals of millions of rupees.

Other 12 persons allegedly involved in the scam are absconding.

Also Read

Nepal ex-ministers among 30 people charged in fake Bhutanese refugee scam

Over 1000 youths, students participate in anti-corruption rally in Nepal

India will always be reliable: Om Birla to Bhutan National Assembly speaker

Jigme Wangchuck's 3-day India visit: NSA Ajit Doval calls on Bhutan King

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

How Trump, Johnson, divisive populists with similarities, took diff paths

Beijing to cover IVF, fertility treatments to boost China's birth rate

Can use nuclear weapons but won't, says Russia President Vladimir Putin

Virgin Galactic Holdings to roll out commercial service from June 27

Willing to engage in tech co-op with US, Xi Jinping tells Bill Gates

Topics :NepalBhutan

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story