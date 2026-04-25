Home / World News / No direct talks planned with US representatives in Islamabad: Iran

No direct talks planned with US representatives in Islamabad: Iran

Iran's Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its 'ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression'

Iran, Iran flag
Iran has ruled out direct talks with American government representatives in Islamabad and has opted for Pakistani mediation | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."  The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Appeals court says Donald Trump's order banning asylum at border is illegal

US announces preliminary anti-dumping duty on solar cells from India

At Elon Musk's SpaceX, AI is burning the cash that Starlink earns

Justice Dept to close probe of Fed Chair Jerome Powell: US Attorney Pirro

IEA reduces outlook for global LNG supply growth amid Iran-US war

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsPakistan United States

First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story