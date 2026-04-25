No direct talks planned with US representatives in Islamabad: Iran

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression." The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.