North Korea has been expanding its original uranium enrichment facility at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said, in yet another sign that the North is delivering on its vow to bolster its nuclear weapons programme.

The assessment by International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi came as US President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while he was in Asia for a regional forum in China.

"Since mid-September 2026, a further extension to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility has been under construction with the new extension externally complete by late-October 2026," Grossi said in a statement Wednesday to the IAEA's board of governors.

"The ongoing expansion of the DPRK's uranium enrichment programme remains a cause for serious concern." DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name. The IAEA has not had access to Yongbyon or other locations in North Korea since the country kicked out the agency's inspectors in 2009. The IAEA has said it uses satellite imagery and open source information to monitor developments in North Korea's nuclear programme. North Korea has called its Yongbyon complex "the heart" of its nuclear programme. Nuclear weapons can be built using either highly enriched uranium or weapons-grade plutonium, and North Korea has facilities to produce both at Yongbyon.

Observers say North Korea has taken steps to build additional uranium enrichment facilities at Yongbyon and elsewhere since Kim's earlier high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019. Last year, South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said that North Korea was operating four uranium enrichment facilities and that they were running every day. While Trump expressed interest in meeting with Kim, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said no meeting was yet scheduled for Trump's China visit with Kim but he said the president is prepared to begin a new dialogue with Pyongyang. North Korea hasn't responded to Trump's fresh overture. Kim has previously said he could return to talks if the US drops its "hostile policy" against his country and respects what he calls the North's status as a nuclear state.