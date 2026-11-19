By Courtney Subramanian

President Donald Trump warned that any “robust” regulation of artificial intelligence, or super intelligence as he terms it, would “stifle” development — even as the US imposes new restrictions on access to advanced AI technology.

In remarks to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Trump said AI is “almost completely good, but it’s got some bad elements, and we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements.”

But “we oppose any form of robust regulation or anything to control and stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly,” he told foreign leaders in the plenary session, using his preferred term for super intelligence.

His remarks come days after the US moved to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies with remote access to advanced AI chips and servers. They also come as fallout from the alleged espionage scandal that’s embroiled Nvidia Corp. and its former CEO Jensen Huang has overshadowed Trump’s trip to Asia for a pair of international summits. Huang, who played an outsized role in shaping the White House approach to China and AI policy more generally, admitted to an affair with a woman now under investigation by the US government for potentially working with a Chinese spy agency and possibly helping smuggle chips.