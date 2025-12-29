North Korea's Kim Jong Un tests long-range cruise missile over West Sea

By Heesu Lee

North Korea said it conducted a long-range strategic cruise missile launch drill over the West Sea on Sunday as it continues to showcase its weapons capabilities amid regional tensions.

Leader Kim Jong Un observed the drill, which was carried out to test the counterattack readiness and combat capabilities of long-range missile units, train missile operators in maneuvering and fire-mission procedures, and to verify the reliability of the strategic weapons system, Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

The strategic cruise missiles flew along preset trajectories over waters off the country’s west coast for 10,199 seconds and 10,203 seconds — around 2 hours and 50 minutes each — before striking their targets, the state news agency said.