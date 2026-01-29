Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 bn in OpenAI

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, The Information reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia, an existing investor whose chips power OpenAI's AI models, is in talks to invest up to $30 billion, The Information said, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Microsoft, a longstanding backer, is in talks to invest less than $10 billion, the report said. It added that Amazon, which would be a new investor, is in discussions to invest significantly more than $10 billion, potentially even more than $20 billion.

OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms, the report said.