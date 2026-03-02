Saudi Aramco halts operations at Ras Tanura refinery after drone strike

By Salma El Wardany and Nicholas Lua

Aramco halted operations at Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery at Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf coast after a drone strike in the area, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gasoil futures jumped on news of the closure of the refinery that’s a key supplier of diesel. Aramco shut the 550,000 barrel-per-day Ras Tanura plant, on Monday as a precaution while assessing damage, the people familiar with developments said, asking not to be named because the information is not yet public.

There was a “limited” fire at the plant, caused by debris from the interception of two drones that were targeting the facility, the official Saudi Press Agency said. The blaze was under control, the people familiar with the developments said. Aramco’s media office did not have an immediate comment.