Saudi Arabia intercepts drones targeting its Ras Tanura oil refinery

Online videos from the site appeared to show thick black smoke rising after the attack. Even successfully intercepted drones cause debris that can spark fires and injure those on the ground

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 2:47 PM IST
Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery came under attack on Monday from drones, the kingdom's defense ministry said, with authorities downing the incoming aircraft.

A Saudi military spokesman made the announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Online videos from the site appeared to show thick black smoke rising after the attack. Even successfully intercepted drones cause debris that can spark fires and injure those on the ground.

Ras Tanura, near Dammam, has a capacity over half a million barrels of crude oil a day.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

