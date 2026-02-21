OpenAI expects $600 bn in compute spending through 2030 ahead of IPO

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion in total compute spending through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the ChatGPT maker prepares for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion.

OpenAI's 2025 revenue reached $13 billion, surpassing its $10 billion projection, while spending $8 billion during the year, below its $9 billion target, the source said.

The development comes as Nvidia nears finalising a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than $100 billion. That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about $830 billion, marking one of the largest private capital raises on record.