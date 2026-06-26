OpenAI may delay public debut until 2027, targets $1 trillion valuation

OpenAI is considering holding off on its public debut until next year, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing three people involved in the company's deliberations.

The AI startup, which has confidentially filed ‌for a US initial public offering, is targeting a valuation of up to $1 trillion, Reuters has reported, adding Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing.

OpenAI's advisers presented company executives with the option of waiting until 2027 to go public with a $1 trillion valuation, or ‌lower the targeted valuation for a quicker listing, NYT said. CEO Sam Altman responded that any change to the trillion-dollar valuation was a non-starter.