Oregon sues Trump admin over national guard deployment to Portland

By María Paula Mijares Torres

Oregon officials sued the Trump administration one day after President Donald Trump ordered troops to Portland he said were needed to quell protests outside an immigration facility.

The suit filed in federal court in Oregon called his troop callup an “unlawful federalisation” of the National Guard.

The lawsuit comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent a memo to Governor Tina Kotek on Sunday ordering 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to "perform federal functions" for 60 days, the state's attorney general, Dan Rayfield, wrote in a post on X.

The National Guard responsibilities would include protecting federal property "where protests are occurring or are likely to occur," he said in the statement. Governors control their states' National Guard. Trump was able to deploy Guard troops in Washington, DC, because of its status as a federal district. He also sent troops to Memphis with the governor's approval. California Governor Gavin Newsom successfully challenged Trump's deployment of Guard troops in his state in June, but the White House is appealing the federal court ruling. The Oregon lawsuit says that the president lacks authority to deploy the guard. The law permits federal control of the National Guard only in cases of invasion, rebellion, or when federal laws cannot otherwise be enforced — conditions that Oregon says are not happening.