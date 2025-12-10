Home / World News / Pak economy regains short-term stability, still under high debt: IMF

Pak economy regains short-term stability, still under high debt: IMF

Pakistan's population also continues to grow at a high pace, with mid-2025 official figures citing 2.55%, while World Bank data points to 1.8-1.9%

Pakistan economy, Pakistan, IMF
On the fiscal front, government revenue and grants are projected to rise from 12.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY-25 to 16.3 per cent by FY-26, while expenditure is expected to remain near 20 per cent of GDP, the report said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The latest IMF projections for Pakistan suggest that Pakistan's economy has regained short-term stability, but it remains burdened by high debt, weak investment and slow employment growth, a media report said on Wednesday. 
Projections by the Internatio­nal Monetary Fund (IMF), released early on Tuesday alongside the statement announcing a fresh disbursement of around $ 1.2 billion to Pakistan, showed that the country's economic growth was projected to inch up from 2.6 per cent in FY-25 to 3.2 per cent by FY-26, a pace that barely matches population growth in the country of 240.5 million people, reported Dawn. 
With a per capita income of $ 1,677, this trajectory points more to economic containment than recovery. 
Pakistan's population also continues to grow at a high pace, with mid-2025 official figures citing 2.55 per cent, while World Bank data points to 1.8-1.9 per cent. 
In terms of inflation, after averaging 23.4 per cent in FY-24, consumer prices are estimated to have fallen sharply to 4.5 per cent in FY-25, and projected to rise to 6.3 per cent in FY-26, the report said. 
Unemployment is projected to fall only modestly from 8.3 per cent in FY-25 to 7.5 per cent in FY-26, underscoring the weak job-creating capacity of the current growth path, it added. 
On the fiscal front, government revenue and grants are projected to rise from 12.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY-25 to 16.3 per cent by FY-26, while expenditure is expected to remain near 20 per cent of GDP, it said. 
As a result, the budget deficit is projected to narrow from -6.8 per cent to -4.0 per cent of the GDP. Pakistan is also projected to maintain a primary surplus rising to 2.5 per cent of the GDP, a central IMF benchmark. 
Despite this tightening, the public debt burden remains heavy. Total general government debt, including IMF obligations, is projected to hover around 72-73 per cent of the GDP, while government and guaranteed debt is expected to stay near 76 per cent, it said. 
Domestic debt accounts for nearly half of the GDP, keeping interest costs elevated amid high domestic borrowing rates.
Foreign investment, however, remains subdued. Foreign direct investment (FDI) is projected at just 0.5-0.6 per cent of the GDP throughout the period under review, it added. 
Meanwhile, the 15.4 per cent real effective appreciation of the Pakistani rupee in FY-25 signals a shift towards currency stability after a period of sharp depreciation. 
Taken together, the IMF projections for Pakistan suggest that the immediate risk of economic free fall has eased, but the country remains locked into a narrow stabilisation path marked by weak growth, heavy debt and limited relief for households, the report said. 
The immediate crisis may have passed, but the challenge of translating stabilisation into sustained, inclusive growth remains unresolved, according to the paper. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

19 killed as two buildings collapse in Morocco's Fes, rescue ops underway

Did the US commit a war crime at sea? Decoding the Pete Hegseth strike row

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to miss Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

Meet Eileen Higgins, first woman and Democrat in 30 years to lead Miami

Did China try to move Dutch chip technology home? Inside the Nexperia row

Topics :World NewsIMFPakistan economy

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story