Home / World News / Pak Supreme Court upholds late Musharraf's death sentence in treason case

Pak Supreme Court upholds late Musharraf's death sentence in treason case

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death sentence handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Islamabad

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death sentence handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case.

Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler died on February 5 in Dubai after a prolonged illness. The 79-year-old former president was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis in Dubai. He has been living in the UAE since 2016 in self-exile to avoid criminal charges back home.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

On December 17, 2019, a special court handed out the death sentence to the former ruler after a case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's tenure for his "unconstitutional" decision to impose an emergency in November 2007.

The apex court announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the former ruler against the death sentence which was handed to him and declared ineffective for non-compliance.

Also Read

Who is Suchana Seth, startup CEO held for murder of four-year-old son

When Pervez Musharraf told Lakshmipathy Balaji, 'You are a great soldier"

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan in chartered plane from Dubai on October 21

Niger's ruler warns against meddling, asks citizens to defend nation

Here's what airlines and regulators are doing about Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets

Indian exporters gear up to comply with EU's paperless customs system: Rpt

TSMC posts flat Q4 revenue but beats market expectations on AI boom

Israel taps top legal minds, a Holocaust survivor, to battle genocide claim

Anti-India narratives in Maldives fostered by foreign powers: Male official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pervez MusharrafPakistan Supreme CourtPakistan armyIndia-Pakistan conflictPakistan cricket

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story