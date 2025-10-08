What Pakistan's AMRAAM missile deal with US mean for its air power

A week after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ’s visit to Washington, the United States (US) has confirmed that Islamabad will receive advanced air-to-air missiles as part of a new phase of defence cooperation. The AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) will be supplied under a recently modified arms contract with Raytheon , the American defence manufacturer that produces the missile system.

According to an official statement from the US Department of War (formerly known as the Department of Defense), Pakistan has been included among dozens of foreign military buyers in an expanded missile production deal. The department said Raytheon has received an additional $41.6 million on a previous contract, taking the total value of the programme to more than $2.51 billion. The contract covers the production of two of the missile’s latest variants, the C8 and D3, with all work expected to be completed by May 2030.

The announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to modernise its air combat fleet and revive defence cooperation with Washington after years of limited engagement. What is the AMRAAM missile? The AIM-120 AMRAAM is among the most widely used beyond-visual-range (BVR) air combat weapons in the world. Developed in the US in the late 1970s and 1980s, it became operational in 1991 with the US Air Force, replacing older radar-guided missiles. What made the AMRAAM revolutionary for its time was its “fire-and-forget” capability. After being released, the missile utilises the onboard radar to track and follow the target, freeing the pilot from having to keep it guided. This allows the missile to be fired over long distances and manoeuvre without a radar lock.

From its early A and B versions, the AMRAAM missile has evolved into today’s more advanced versions (C8 and D3) with increased range and accuracy as well as some resistance to electronic countermeasures. The missile can fly at speeds in the vicinity of Mach 4, and operate in all weather conditions while engaging in enemy aircraft medium-range to long-range fires based on how the missile is launched. Who uses AMRAAM today? The AMRAAM is used by more than 40 countries, including the US, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Australia, and now Pakistan. From American F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s to European aircraft like the Typhoon and Gripen, it is installed on a wide variety of fighter jets.

Pakistan’s F-16 fleet is compatible with the AMRAAM system, and while these US-supplied aircraft are the backbone of Pakistan’s air force, the new missiles are expected to enhance their combat capabilities further. What are its limits? However, like all radar-guided missiles, its performance can vary depending on the environment. Its range, which is often estimated at up to 160 kilometres for the newer variants, can be affected by factors such as altitude, the target’s manoeuvres, and electronic jamming. The missile is also costly to produce and maintain, which is why it is usually reserved for high-value missions rather than routine patrols.

Does India have the AMRAAM or something similar? India does not operate the AMRAAM missile, as it is restricted to US-approved export partners. However, India has developed its own BVR missile, the Astra, designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Astra, first tested in the 2010s and now in service with the Indian Air Force, shares many features with the AMRAAM. It has an operational range of around 80 to 110 kilometres, travels at more than four times the speed of sound, and uses a similar combination of inertial guidance and active radar homing in the final phase. The missile can be fitted onto India’s Su-30MKI and Tejas fighter jets and is set to become a standard part of the country’s air arsenal as production scales up.