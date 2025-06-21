Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize after Munir's US visit

Pakistan has backed US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with helping to de-escalate the recent crisis between India and Pakistan.

The nomination was shared through an official post on X (formerly Twitter), where Pakistani officials praised Trump’s “decisive diplomatic intervention” and “pivotal leadership” in preventing the conflict from spiralling further.

The news came shortly after Trump told reporters on Friday that he deserved the Nobel for a range of peace efforts — from calming tensions in South Asia to brokering a reported treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which he claims will be signed on 23 June.

India has rejected Trump's repeated claims of mediation between the two nations. Officials in New Delhi have firmly rejected suggestions that any external power played a mediating role. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a 35-minute call with US President Donald Trump on 18 June, reaffirmed India's firm stand against third-party mediation on Pakistan-related issues.

PM Modi also dismissed Trump's claims of brokering peace, clarifying that the 10 May ceasefire followed direct military talks initiated by Islamabad, with no US involvement. Pak's strategy of 'flattery' after Munir meets Trump Trump's recent meeting with Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, at the White House seems to have been more than a diplomatic courtesy. The idea of a Nobel Prize nomination could have floated during the visit — part of what some analysts are calling a shrewd move by Islamabad. While the prospect of a Nobel Prize may seem far-fetched, it aligns neatly with Trump's long-running narrative of being a global dealmaker.

What happens now? There’s a procedural hurdle: General Asim Munir, as Pakistan’s Army Chief, does not meet the eligibility criteria to formally nominate a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. According to the Nobel Committee’s rules, nominations can only be submitted by select individuals — including national lawmakers, heads of state, university professors in certain fields, and past laureates. Still, the gesture appears to be more symbolic than procedural. By publicly endorsing US President Donald Trump, Pakistan is signalling diplomatic goodwill while appealing to Trump’s self-image as a global dealmaker — a narrative central to his ongoing election campaign.