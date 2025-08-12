Pakistan welcomes US move to list BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorists

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, August 12, said that it welcomes the United States’ decision to designate Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

“Pakistan had proscribed the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since July 18, 2024. BLA/ Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives,” the ministry said.

The statement added that Pakistan remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We remain committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.

Here’s a brief overview of the BLA and why it has drawn international attention. What is the Balochistan Liberation Army? The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a separatist group demanding Balochistan’s independence from Pakistan for decades, alleging exploitation of the region’s resources and decades of human rights abuses by security forces. It claims that the region was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in 1948. The mountainous region houses around nine million Baloch people who primarily organise themselves into tribes rather than aligning with a single nation-state. The group has been behind a violent insurgency in Pakistan’s Balochistan targeting security assets, infrastructure, and foreign interests, including projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

BLA’s history of deadly attacks The group’s most recent attack included the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train travelling from Quetta to Peshawar in March 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 31 civilians and security personnel, and over 300 passengers being taken hostage. Some other major attacks include the 2018 assault on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, the 2019 attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar targeting Chinese nationals, and ambushes on security personnel, railway lines, and power grids. It is already designated a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the US, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

ALSO READ: Watch: Moment Baloch separatists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan How does the BLA operate? The group follows a cell-based structure, with different commanders managing operations across various parts of Balochistan. Its leadership has primarily operated from abroad, with senior leaders reportedly based in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. There have also been reports suggesting that several South Asian militant groups, including the BLA, got access to the weapons left behind by the US during its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. What did US say on BLA terror tag? The US State Department said that the move to designate BLA as an FTO “demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to countering terrorism”.