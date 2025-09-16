Polish FM urges Nato to consider no-fly zone over Ukraine after incursion

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has suggested that Nato members should weigh imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect it from Russian drones, CNN reported.

His comments come after Russian drones violated Polish airspace last week, prompting Nato fighter jets and air defences to shoot them down. Officials confirmed the drones were not armed.

Speaking to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, Sikorski said, "We as Nato and the EU could be capable of doing this, but it is not a decision that Poland can make alone; it can only be made with its allies."

He added, "Protection for our population - for example, from falling debris - would naturally be greater if we could combat drones and other flying objects beyond our national territory. If Ukraine were to ask us to shoot them down over its territory, that would be advantageous for us. If you ask me personally, we should consider it."

According to CNN, the idea of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was first pushed by President Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, but Nato allies rejected it under the Biden administration for fear it could lead to direct clashes with Russian aircraft. Sikorski's current proposal appears more limited, focusing only on drones approaching Nato borders. Poland's interior ministry said that 16 drones were detected across the country during last Wednesday's incursion. Polish and Dutch fighter jets, supported by Italian, German, and Nato multinational forces, intercepted the drones.