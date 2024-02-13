Home / World News / Ready to work with any government that takes power in Pakistan: US

Ready to work with any government that takes power in Pakistan: US

It also claimed that the delay did not harm "any specific political party"

Photo: pexels
Press Trust of India Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
The US is ready to work with any government that comes to power in Pakistan, a State Department official said on Monday, amid rumours of horse-trading in the absence of a clear majority after general elections in the country and also the delay in declaring results on all National Assembly seats.

Contrary to its earlier claim, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday blamed the suspension of Internet and mobile services on February 8 -- when countrywide polling took place -- and said it did "create hindrance" in declaring results promptly.



In the US, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference, "I don't think there is a new Pakistani government yet. I believe there are still discussions going on about the formation of a government."

"But one of the things that we have said leading up to the elections, and we'll continue to make clear, is that whoever the Pakistani people choose to represent them, we will work with that government," he added.

Topics :Imran KhanUS governmentPakistan armyPakistan cricketNawaz Sharif

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

