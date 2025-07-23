Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

US President Donald Trump said CBS parent company Paramount, opens new tab paid $16 million on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit settlement and that he expects to receive $20 million more.

Paramount earlier this month agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October.

"We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount... Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)