Home / World News / Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

Received $16 million payment after Paramount lawsuit settlement: Trump

Paramount earlier this month agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump said CBS parent company Paramount, opens new tab paid $16 million on Tuesday as part of a lawsuit settlement and that he expects to receive $20 million more.
 
Paramount earlier this month agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that the network broadcast in October. 
 
"We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount... Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ozzy Osbourne, heavy metal pioneer and TV star, dies at age of 76

White House to launch plan to boost US AI globally, limit foreign curbs

Donald Trump's tax law to add $3.4 trillion to US deficits, says CBO

Donald Trump's Golden Dome looks for alternatives to Musk's SpaceX

AstraZeneca unveils $50 bn US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Topics :Donald TrumpKamala HarrisUS President

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story