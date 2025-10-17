Trump says proposed 100% tariffs on China not sustainable, blames Beijing

US President Donald Trump said his proposed 100% tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable but blamed China for the latest impasse in trade talks that began with Beijing tightening control over its rare earth exports.

Asked whether such a high tariff was sustainable and what that might do to the economy, Trump replied, "It's not sustainable, but that's what the number is." "They forced me to do that," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday.

Trump unveiled additional levies of 100% on China's US-bound exports a week ago, along with new export controls on "any and all critical software" by November 1, nine days before existing tariff relief was set to expire.