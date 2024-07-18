Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Renault's first-half sales rises on strong demand for hybrids in Europe

Renault's first-half sales rises on strong demand for hybrids in Europe

The company sold 1,154,700 vehicles globally compared to 1,133,478 units last year, with almost three-quarters of that volume going to Europe

Renault Kiger
Demand for electric vehicles has slowed sharply in Europe, with data from the region's trade body showing on Thursday that sales only rose 1.3 per cent in the first half.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
French automaker Renault said on Thursday its first-half sales volume rose 1.9 per cent from the year-ago period on strong performance for its hybrids in Europe, its key region.
 
The company sold 1,154,700 vehicles globally compared to 1,133,478 units last year, with almost three-quarters of that volume going to Europe.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said sales in Europe grew 6.7 per cent, outpacing market growth of 5.5 per cent, with electrified vehicles, including fully electric and hybrids, accounting for 29.6 per cent of the group's sales in the region, up 4.3 points from 2023.
 
Demand for electric vehicles has slowed sharply in Europe, with data from the region's trade body showing on Thursday that sales only rose 1.3 per cent in the first half.
 
But automakers are seeing strong demand for more affordable and more convenient hybrids and are rolling out additional models to meet demand.
 
Renault returned to growth last year after four consecutive years of declining unit sales, and is hoping that 10 new launches this year will keep the momentum.
 

More From This Section

China keen to pursue Belt and Road projects: Premier Li to new Nepal PM Oli

N Korea to launch major tourism site in 2025 despite blocking tourists

European Commission President Leyen faces vote for second 5-year term bid

Nepal landslide: 19 bodies recovered after two buses swept into river

Most interesting guy: JD Vance's Indian-origin wife Usha recalls first meet

The first-half number suggests growth in the second quarter slowed slightly after a 2.6 per cent rise in the prior three months.
 
That was likely due to a drop in demand in international markets, including South Korea, India and Argentina, Fabrice Cambolive, Renault brand CEO, told reporters.
 
But Europe was a bright spot as demand for its brand hybrids grew 45 per cent, outpacing market growth of 21 per cent in the period and boosting its market share.
 
Sales of hybrids accounted for 34.6 per cent of the brand's volumes, up from 25 per cent a year ago, said Cambolive. "The idea was really to have a growth in Europe that was based on hybrids in the first half," he said.
 
The company has launched new models that are only offered in hybrid versions and will continue with this approach, Cambolive added. "There is a very strong demand for this kind of engine." In Europe, fully electric vehicle sales were stable at 11.6 per cent of the total mix, but are expected to increase in the second half with the recent launch of Scenic EV and the new R5 in October.
 
Cambolive said electrified vehicles, including both fully electric and hybrids, would surpass 50 per cent of sales in the second half.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Automakers Volkswagen, Renault end talks to develop affordable EV: Report

Renault Q1 sales lifted by financing arm, 2024 profit rises 2% at $12.5 bn

Renault, Nissan Motor to drive four new SUVs into India from 2025

Renault Nissan JV to launch four new products, expand product portfolio

Nissan will invest in Renault EV unit even though IPO scrapped: CEO

Topics :Renaultcar pricesCar saleselectric carElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story