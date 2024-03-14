Home / World News / Robert F Kennedy Jr to announce VP running mate on March 26 in California

Robert F Kennedy Jr to announce VP running mate on March 26 in California

Kennedy is a lawyer and environmental activist who has found a loyal following among people who believe vaccines are harmful

Robert F Keneddy Jr (Photo: Wikipedia)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Robert F. Kennedy Jr plans to announce a running mate for his independent presidential campaign on March 26 in Oakland, California, his campaign said on Tuesday.

The campaign did not say whom Kennedy will pick, but he told The New York Times this week that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are among the frontrunners.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kennedy is making an unusually early announcement because of ballot access rules in many states that require independent candidates to name their vice presidential nominees before they can begin the process. Ballot access for independent candidates is an expensive and time-consuming endeavour, with rules varying vastly across states.

Kennedy's father was attorney general for the candidate's uncle, President John F. Kennedy. He began his presidential campaign as a primary challenge to Democratic President Joe Biden but later changed gears to run as an independent. His bid for the presidency, along with his embrace of conspiracy theories and views on vaccines that aren't supported by scientific consensus, have angered many of his famous relatives.

Kennedy is a lawyer and environmental activist who has found a loyal following among people who believe vaccines are harmful. He's energised supporters alienated from the political system and distrustful of the government, corporations and media.

Candidates from outside the Republican and Democratic parties rarely make a splash, if they can make the ballot to begin with. But third-party candidates don't usually carry a famous last name like Kennedy's, or his existing network of supporters.

Rodgers, the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback who now plays for the New York Jets, shares Kennedy's distrust of vaccine mandates and, like Kennedy, is a fixture on anti-establishment podcasts.

Ventura, a former professional wrestler, shocked observers when he won the race for Minnesota governor as an independent candidate in 1998.

Also Read

US elections: Kennedy Jr draws Biden and Trump voters united by distrust

Trump to return to federal court as judges hear arguments on his immunity

Trump stands by remarks about not defending Nato members after backlash

Prez Biden, Donald Trump poised to move closer to winning nominations

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

Sebi decides to repeal circulars related to private placement of securities

Dating apps have hit a wall. Can these online apps turn things around?

BP, ADNOC suspend $2 bn deal to acquire 50% stake in Israel's NewMed

Goldman Sachs to resume commercial property investment in US market

UK PM Sunak forced to defend Conservative Party after 'racist' remarks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS governmentUS presidential electionsUS Presidential pollDonald TrumpUS RepublicansDemocratic Party Convention

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story