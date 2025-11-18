Home / World News / 'Trying to help an alcoholic': Hungary slams EU plan for Ukraine aid

'Trying to help an alcoholic': Hungary slams EU plan for Ukraine aid

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban sharply criticised EU chief Ursula von der Leyen for asking member states to send more financial aid to Ukraine, as Russia steps up attacks in the war's fourth year

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister
Unlike other European Union leaders, Orban has refused to supply Ukraine with economic aid or weapons to support its defence against Moscow, calling those backing Kyiv “warmongers
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday (local time) criticised European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for urging member nations to increase financial aid for Ukraine, equating it to "helping an alcoholic by sending them another crate of vodka".
 
In a post on X, he wrote, “I received a letter today from President @vonderleyen. She writes that Ukraine’s financing gap is significant and asks member states to send more money. It's astonishing. At a time when it has become clear that a war mafia is siphoning off European taxpayers’ money, instead of demanding real oversight or suspending payments, the Commission President suggests we send even more. This whole matter is a bit like trying to help an alcoholic by sending them another crate of vodka. Hungary has not lost its common sense.”
 
His remarks come as Russia intensifies its military actions in Ukraine as the war enters its fourth year.
 
Recently, Orban, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Kyiv has “no chance” of winning the war, the Independent reported.
 

Why is Orban attacking the EU leadership?

 
Orban accused European Union leaders of prolonging the conflict by diverting more aid to Kyiv, saying such efforts “kill” the EU and are “financially… crazy”.
 
“The situation and the time are better for the Russians than for us. Don’t continue. Stop it as soon as we can,” he said.
 
Orban said it was “totally wrong” to continue supporting Ukraine under the belief that improved battlefield conditions would strengthen negotiations. Instead, Orban suggested Europe should work on opening an independent line of communication with Russia before aligning positions with the US.  ALSO READ | Trump says US will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China concerns 

What is Hungary’s stance on assisting Ukraine?

 
Unlike other European Union leaders, Orban has refused to supply Ukraine with economic aid or weapons to support its defence against Moscow, calling those backing Kyiv “warmongers”.
 

Russia–Ukraine war: The latest

 
On November 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country is working to resume prisoner exchanges with Russia, which could help bring 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners home, Associated Press reported.
 
This comes as Russian drone strikes damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region. Russia fired a total of 176 drones and one missile overnight, Ukraine’s air force said, adding that Ukrainian forces shot down or neutralised 139 drones.
 
Previously, Ukrainian forces struck a major oil refinery in Russia's Samara region and a warehouse storing drones for the elite Rubicon drone unit in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region.
 

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictHungaryBS Web ReportsEuropean UnionEuropean Commission

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

