Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says US will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China concerns

Trump says US will sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia despite China concerns

US President Donald Trump's plan to sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns among US officials about possible technology leaks to China

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he intends to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, even as national security officials warn that the deal could expose advanced American technology to China, Associated Press reported.
 
“We will be doing that, we’ll be selling F-35s,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that the Saudis “want to buy them, they’ve been a great ally”.
 
His comments came a day before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House. This is the crown prince’s first trip to the United States in more than seven years. During the visit, US and Saudi officials are expected to discuss Riyadh’s interest in buying 48 F-35 jets and a possible mutual defence agreement.
 
 
The F-35 is built mainly by Lockheed Martin, which produces 150 to 190 jets each year. Nearly 20 countries have purchased or ordered the aircraft, which typically cost between $80 million and $110 million apiece, depending on the model.  ALSO READ: Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with deal signings, lavish dinner 
A 2024 report by the Government Accountability Office noted that maintaining the F-35 fleet over decades could become significantly more expensive than the upfront cost of the planes, according to a report by The New York Times.  

Also Read

US creating priority visa system for FIFA World Cup ticket holders: Trump

US creating priority visa system for FIFA World Cup ticket holders: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia on eve of crown prince's visit, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens Latin America with military action but US strategy unclear

Mike Waltz, center, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23

UN Security Council backs Trump's Gaza peace plan with 13 votes in favour

McDonald's, burger,

Trump praises McDonald's extra value meals in affordability pitch

US officials concerned about China accessing tech

 
Saudi Arabia has been the largest buyer of American weapons. But some national security officials are worried that giving Riyadh access to one of the US military’s most advanced stealth aircraft could benefit China. A recent report by the Defence Intelligence Agency warned that China might gain access to F-35 technology if the sale goes through, given the security ties between Saudi Arabia and Beijing.
 
The deal is also raising concerns about Israel’s “qualitative military edge”, a longstanding US policy to ensure Israel maintains superior military capabilities in the region. Israel is currently the only West Asia nation operating F-35 jets.  ALSO READ | US pulls out missile system from Japan as Beijing-Tokyo row escalates 
Before Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Israel had encouraged the Trump administration to normalise talks with Saudi Arabia. However, the prolonged conflict in Gaza has stalled those efforts. The Trump administration is not pressing for normalisation as a condition for approving the F-35 deal, the news report said.
 
Democrats are likely to object to Trump’s latest push to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia. But key Republicans, including Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, who leads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, are expected to support the sale. Many GOP lawmakers have backed previous Trump efforts to arm Saudi Arabia, arguing that it strengthens US efforts to counter Iran. the news report said.

More From This Section

China, Japan, Taiwan, Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jinping

US pulls out missile system from Japan as Beijing-Tokyo row escalates

Emissions rising from a Tata Steel plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

Rich nations must hit net-zero emissions, pay up on climate: India at COP30

Zohran Mamdani

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani hopes to meet with Trump to discuss affordability

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Deployed National Guard troops begin withdrawal from Chicago, Portland

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

'No one is above law': Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Hasina's death sentence

Topics : Donald Trump Saudi Arabia F-35 fighter jet F-35 jets BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon