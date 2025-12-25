Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zelenskyy sounds alarm over Russia's sanctions dodging, security risks

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded an alarm over Russia's sanctions dodging and global security risks, citing Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service head, Oleh Ivashchenko's report of Russia's attempts to circumvent international sanctions through energy companies and fictitious schemes.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is tracking these moves and collaborating with partners to maintain pressure on Russia.

"Several key areas. First - Russia's attempts to move its energy companies out from under global sanctions. They are using other temporary owners and numerous fictitious legal schemes. We are tracking all of this and will communicate with our partners to ensure that pressure continues to work and that Russia is prevented from making money for its war through such manipulations," he said.

 

Ivashchenko's report also highlighted Russia's deployment of Oreshnik systems in Belarus, posing a global threat and prompting Ukraine to prepare joint response options with allies.

"Second - the deployment of Oreshnik systems on the territory of Belarus. Intelligence has obtained additional details on this, and it is important that our partners are also aware of them and take them into account in their defensive measures. We believe that the aggressive proliferation of such weapons poses a global threat and creates a dangerous precedent. I have instructed that response options be prepared jointly with our partners," the post added.

Zelenskyy further noted the increased cooperation between Russia and China in intelligence sharing.

"Third - the state of Russia's military production and its cooperation with companies and entities from other countries. In particular, we are recording increased ties between Russia and entities in China that may be providing space-based intelligence data," the post read.

"Unfortunately, there have been correlations between Chinese satellite imaging of Ukrainian territory and Russian strikes on the corresponding energy infrastructure facilities. We view such cases as activities that enable Russia to prolong the war and make diplomatic efforts less serious. We will also raise this issue with our partners. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine!" he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian drone attacks on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district left five people injured, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

