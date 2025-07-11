Satellite images show Iran strikes hit US communications dome at Qatar base

An Iranian attack on an air base in Qatar key to the US military likely hit a geodesic dome housing equipment used by the Americans for secure communications, satellite images analysed Friday by The Associated Press show.

The US military and Qatar did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the damage, which so far has not been publicly acknowledged. The Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base outside of Doha, Qatar's capital, on June 23 came as a response to the American bombing of three nuclear sites in Tehran and provided the Islamic Republic a way to retaliate that quickly led to a ceasefire brokered by President Donald Trump ending the 12-day Iran-Israel war.

The Iranian attack otherwise did little damage likely due to the fact that the US evacuated its aircraft from the base home to the forward headquarters of the US military's Central Command ahead of the attack. ALSO READ: A look at Al Udeid Air Base, US military site in Qatar that Iran attacked Trump also has said Iran signalled when and how it would retaliate, allowing American and Qatari air defence to be ready for the attack, which briefly disrupted air travel in the Middle East but otherwise didn't tip over into the regional war long feared by analysts. Images show burn marks, dome gone after attack Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC show the geodesic dome visible at the Al Udeid Air Base on the morning of June 23, just hours before the attack. The US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, which operates out of the base, in 2016 announced the installation of the $15 million piece of equipment, known as a modernised enterprise terminal. Photos show of it show a satellite dish inside of the dome, known as a radome.

Images taken June 25 and every day subsequently show the dome is gone, with some damage visible on a nearby building. The rest of the base appears largely untouched in the images. It's possible a fragment or something else struck the dome, but given the destruction of the dome, it was likely an Iranian attack, possibly with a bomb-carrying drone given the limited visible damage to surrounding structures. ALSO READ: After Iran strikes, Trump warns of more action if 'peace not achieved soon' The London-based satellite news channel Iran International first reported on the damage, citing satellite photos taken by a different provider.

Trump downplayed attack while Iran boasted about it In the US, Trump described the Iranian attack as a very weak response. He had said Tehran fired 14 missiles, with 13 intercepted and one being set free as it was going in a nonthreatening direction. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," he wrote on his website Truth Social. After the attack, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard insisted the air base had been the target of a destructive and powerful missile attack. Iran's Supreme National Security Council also claimed the base had been smashed, without offering any specific damage assessments.