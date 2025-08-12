Home / World News / South Korean President Lee to meet Trump in Washington on August 25

The August 25 summit will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea to 15% from the initially proposed 25% & to apply the same rate to cars

Dating back to his first term, Trump has regularly called for South Korea to pay more for the 28,500 American troops stationed on its soil. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
South Korea's new President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington later this month to meet with US President Donald Trump, Lee's office said Tuesday, for talks on trade and defence cooperation in the face of nuclear-armed North Korea and other threats.

Their August 25 summit will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea to 15 per cent from the initially proposed 25 per cent and to apply the same reduced rate to South Korean cars, the country's top export to the United States. 

ALSO READ: Tariffs on South Korea's products threaten the 'K-beauty' boom in the US 

South Korea also agreed to purchase $ 100 billion in US energy and invest $ 350 billion in the country, and the leaders could use their meeting to discuss expanding cooperation in key industries such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

The meeting also comes amid concerns in Seoul that the Trump administration could shake up the decades-old alliance by demanding higher payments for the US troop presence in South Korea and possibly move to reduce it as Washington shifts more focus on China. 

 

Lee and Trump will discuss strengthening the allies' defence posture against growing North Korean threats, and also developing the partnership into a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance to address the changing international security and economic environment, according to Kang, who didn't elaborate on the specific issues to be addressed.

Dating back to his first term, Trump has regularly called for South Korea to pay more for the 28,500 American troops stationed on its soil. Recent comments by key Trump administration officials, including Undersecretary of Defence Elbridge Colby, have also suggested a desire to restructure the alliance, which some experts say could potentially affect the size and role of US forces in South Korea. 

Under this approach, South Korea would take a greater role in countering North Korean threats while US forces focus more on China, possibly leaving Seoul to face reduced benefits but increased costs and risks, experts say.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

