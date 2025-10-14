Home / World News / SpaceX launches 11th test flight of Starship, aims to cover half the globe

SpaceX launches 11th test flight of Starship, aims to cover half the globe

It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars

SpaceX Starship, SpaceX
Starship the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas (Photo:PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:03 AM IST
SpaceX launched another of its mammoth Starship rockets on a test flight Monday, striving to make it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites like last time.

Starship the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas. The booster was programmed to peel away and drop into the Gulf of Mexico, with the spacecraft skimming space before descending into the Indian Ocean. Nothing was being recovered.

It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA's need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade's end without the 403-foot (123-meter) Starship, the reusable vehicle meant to get them from lunar orbit down to the surface and back up.

Instead of remaining inside Launch Control as usual, Musk said that for the first time, he was going outside to watch much more visceral.

The previous test flight in August a success after a string of explosive failures followed a similar path with similar goals. More manoeuvring was built in this time, especially for the spacecraft. SpaceX planned a series of tests during the spacecraft's entry over the Indian Ocean as practice for future landings back at the launch site.

Like before, Starship carried up eight mock satellites mimicking SpaceX's Starlinks. The entire flight was meant to last just over an hour, originating from Starbase near the Mexican border.

SpaceX is modifying its Cape Canaveral launch sites to accommodate Starships, in addition to the much smaller Falcon rockets used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Elon MuskSpaceXSpaceX rocketsNASA

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

