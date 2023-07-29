Home / World News / SpaceX rocket lifts off with world's largest commercial satellite

SpaceX rocket lifts off with world's largest commercial satellite

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s three-fuselage Falcon Heavy ferried the massive payload into orbit at 11:04 p.m. local time from the company's launchpad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

Bloomberg
Falcon Heavy (Photo: @elonmusk Twitter handle)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Loren Grush

SpaceX’s most powerful operational rocket successfully took off Friday evening, carrying the world’s largest commercial communications satellite en route to orbit high above Earth.
 
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s three-fuselage Falcon Heavy ferried the massive payload into orbit at 11:04 p.m. local time from the company’s launchpad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The flight is ongoing and deployment of the satellite is slated for about three and a half hours after liftoff.

Weighing more than nine metric tons and roughly the size of a bus, the Jupiter 3 satellite will provide wireless internet connectivity over North and South America. It will be operated by Hughes Network Systems, a unit of satellite communications company EchoStar Corp. 

Elon Musk’s SpaceX opted not to recover the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket to ensure it had enough fuel to ferry the hulking cargo to its intended orbit. The vehicle’s two side boosters, however, did successfully touch down on SpaceX’s dual landing pads in Florida. The pair had also flown on two prior Falcon Heavy missions.

Friday’s takeoff is the third for SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket in 2023 and the company’s 51st mission to orbit this year. Just a day prior, SpaceX launched another Falcon 9 rocket from the company’s other launchpad in Florida, with a new batch of Starlink internet satellites aboard.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Musk eager to bring satellite broadband 'Starlink' to India, Ambani resists

World's largest private satellite Jupiter-3 to be launched by Falcon Heavy

Musk, Tata & Mittal on one side, Ambani on other for satellite spectrum

Trump's lawyers fight to view classified evidence in Mar A Lago trial

29.2 mn projected to need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan: UNICEF

Monthly users of X hits new high after organisational changes, claims Musk

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

Niger adds to growing list of countries in the Sahel run by the military

Topics :SpaceXSpaceX rocketsspaceSatellite

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story