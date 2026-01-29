Sunglasses and global turmoil give Macron a rare lift at home and abroad

Mark Landler

When President Emmanuel Macron of France welcomed the leaders of Denmark and Greenland for lunch in Paris on Wednesday, he was still sporting the blue-tinted aviator sunglasses that have become both a stylish personal accessory and a kind of metaphor for Top Gun-like swagger. His punchy message hadn’t changed from when he first wore the shades last week, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: France, he vowed, would stand firm with its neighbours as they face an acquisitive President Trump. Greenland was a “strategic wake-up call for all of Europe,” he declared.

For Macron, Davos was a gift. The sunglasses — necessary, because of a medical condition in his eye — and his meme-ready repetition of the phrase “for sure” in his speech turned him into a social-media sensation. His defiant tone won him rare support across France’s fractured political landscape, after a year in which he had been punished by voters for pushing through an unpopular pension reform and written off by many as a lame duck. With France’s domestic turmoil subsiding for now, analysts said Macron, 48, would not face pressure to resign or call an early election. That will free him to roam the world stage. Llorca said he hoped Macron would reach for the grand vision of a united, sovereign and self-reliant Europe that he first articulated in a landmark speech at the Sorbonne in 2017.

Beyond speeches and symbolic acts, though, Macron still faces tough constraints, starting with Europe’s disjointed leadership, which makes uniting the Continent behind ambitious goals challenging for anybody. France’s domestic disarray has diminished its influence within the European Union (EU) at a time when the EU is exercising a more central role in coordinating defence policy, amid pressure from Trump and threats from Russia. France itself has balked at some changes, like allowing Britain to play a full role in a common procurement system for military hardware. Its squabbles with Germany have so far grounded plans for a next-generation European fighter jet.