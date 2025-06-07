Home / World News / Musk deletes post alleging Trump named in Epstein files amid public spat

Musk deletes post alleging Trump named in Epstein files amid public spat

Musk, in a now-deleted post on his X platform, alleged that files related to Epstein were never made public because Trump's name appeared in them

Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have turned their once-public friendship into a bitter and escalating feud (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump played out in full view on Thursday, the tech billionaire dragged a controversial name into the spotlight—Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.
 
Musk, in a now-deleted post on his X platform, alleged that files related to Epstein were never made public because Trump’s name appeared in them. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote. The post was later taken down.
 
The explosive claim came during a day of sharp public exchanges between the two once-allied figures. The feud, which has recently intensified over Trump’s sweeping new tax-and-spending proposal—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”—has drawn widespread attention from investors, media, and now, even the White House. 
 
The friction escalated after Musk publicly criticised the bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump, in turn, retaliated with a threat to cut off federal contracts for Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.
 
Behind the headlines, an additional layer to the story emerged. Musk, who previously held a senior advisory role in the Trump orbit as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly stepped away from his unofficial duties last month to refocus on his business interests, which have been under pressure.
 
On X, the former advisor-turned-foe urged followers to bookmark his Epstein post, saying the “truth will come out.” While the post has been deleted, screenshots continue to circulate online. 
 
The online exchange drew responses from notable voices, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. In a post on X, Ackman urged Musk and Trump to reconcile, saying, “We are much stronger together than apart.” Musk responded with a short reply: “You’re not wrong.”
 
Meanwhile, the Trump administration appears to be closely watching the public fallout. According to a report by POLITICO, White House aides are actively working to ensure the president avoids stoking tensions with Musk further.
 
Asked about the spat during a phone call with POLITICO, Trump appeared to downplay the tension. “Oh, it’s okay,” he said. “It’s going very well, never done better.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Body of Thai hostage taken on Oct 7 recovered from Gaza, says Israel

Can American pope bring US-style fundraising to fix Vatican finances?

Stopped war between India and Pakistan, it could have gone nuclear: Trump

Trump's expanding use of emergency powers raises alarms among experts

'Racist, hostile and against global law': Iran slams Trump's travel ban

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story