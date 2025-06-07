Musk deletes post alleging Trump named in Epstein files amid public spat

As the rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump played out in full view on Thursday, the tech billionaire dragged a controversial name into the spotlight—Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Musk, in a now-deleted post on his X platform, alleged that files related to Epstein were never made public because Trump’s name appeared in them. “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk wrote. The post was later taken down.

ALSO READ: Musk's trans daughter mocks his feud with Trump: 'Love being proven right' The explosive claim came during a day of sharp public exchanges between the two once-allied figures. The feud, which has recently intensified over Trump’s sweeping new tax-and-spending proposal—dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill”—has drawn widespread attention from investors, media, and now, even the White House.

The friction escalated after Musk publicly criticised the bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump, in turn, retaliated with a threat to cut off federal contracts for Musk’s companies, including Tesla and SpaceX. Behind the headlines, an additional layer to the story emerged. Musk, who previously held a senior advisory role in the Trump orbit as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reportedly stepped away from his unofficial duties last month to refocus on his business interests, which have been under pressure. ALSO READ: Russia trolls Trump-Musk spat, floats peace deal and asylum for Musk On X, the former advisor-turned-foe urged followers to bookmark his Epstein post, saying the “truth will come out.” While the post has been deleted, screenshots continue to circulate online.