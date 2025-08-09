The world nearly beat polio, but missteps and fake records revived it

For the past decade, Sughra Ayaz has travelled door to door in southeastern Pakistan, pleading with parents to allow children to be vaccinated against polio to wipe out the paralytic disease.

She hears their demands and fears. Some are practical families need basics like food and water more than vaccines.

Amid rampant misinformation and immense pressure for the campaign to succeed, Ayaz said, some managers have instructed workers to falsely mark children as immunised. And the vaccines, which must be kept cold, aren't always stored correctly, she added.

The World Health Organisation and partners embarked on their polio campaign in 1988 with the bold goal of eradication a feat seen only once for human diseases, with smallpox in 1980. They came close several times, including in 2021, when just five cases of the natural virus were reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan. But since then, cases rebounded, hitting 99 last year, and officials missed at least six self-imposed eradication deadlines.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only countries where transmission of polio occurs. But in its quest to eliminate the disease, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has been derailed by mismanagement and what insiders describe as blind allegiance to an outdated strategy, according to workers, polio experts and internal materials obtained by The Associated Press. Officials have falsified vaccination records, selected unqualified people to dole out drops, failed to send out teams during mass campaigns, and dismissed concerns about the oral vaccinesparking outbreaks according to documents shared with AP by staffers from GPEI one of the largest public health campaigns, with over USD 20 billion spent and nearly every country in the world involved.

Officials tout the successes 3 billion children vaccinated, an estimated 20 million people who would have been paralysed spared while acknowledging challenges in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Remote villages are hard to reach, some cultural and religious authorities instruct against vaccination, and hundreds of polio workers and security staff have been killed because of their alignment with a Western-led initiative. Dr. Jamal Ahmed, WHO's polio director, defended progress in those two countries, citing workers' tailored response in resistant pockets. Ahmed said he believes authorities will end the spread of polio in the next 12 to 18 months. Its latest goal for eradication is 2029. The campaign says about 45 million children in Pakistan and 11 million in Afghanistan must be vaccinated this year. Children typically need four doses of two drops each to be considered fully immunised.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, who has served on advisory groups for WHO, the Gates Foundation and others, said campaign officials should listen to the criticism of its tactics. Documents show years-long problems on polio vaccination teams. The documents flagged multiple cases of falsified vaccination records, health workers being replaced by untrained relatives and workers improperly administering vaccines. On numerous occasions, WHO officials noted, vaccinators did not know about vaccine management, citing failure to keep doses properly cold. They also found sloppy or falsified reporting, with workers noting more used vaccine vials than were actually supplied. According to an August 2017 report from Kandahar, Afghanistan, local government authorities and others interfered in choosing vaccinators, resulting in the selection of underage and illiterate volunteers.

Vaccination teams worked in a hurried manner, reports said. A team in Nawzad, Afghanistan, covered just half of the intended area in 2017, with 250 households missed entirely. Village elders said no one visited for at least two years. Vaccine workers and health officials in Afghanistan and Pakistan confirmed the issues in the documents and told AP it's hard for campaign leadership to grasp the difficulties in the field. Door-to-door efforts are stymied by cultural barriers, unfounded stories about vaccines, and the region's poverty and transience. In an email response to AP's questions about officials' knowledge of the issues, WHO polio director Ahmed noted operational challenges in Afghanistan and Pakistan and said the program has robust monitoring and evaluation processes.

Ayaz described fake finger marking placing the ink used to show a child is vaccinated on their pinky even when no vaccine has been given. Critics point to the continued use of the oral polio vaccine. Before the first polio vaccine was developed in 1955, the disease spread mostly from person to person, through contaminated water and via faecal particles was among the world's most feared, paralysing hundreds of thousands of children annually. Polio is mainly spread when people are exposed to water infected with the virus. In countries with poor sanitation, children often become infected when they come into contact with contaminated waste.

WHO says that as long as a single child remains infected, kids everywhere are at risk. Eradication demands near-perfection zero polio cases and immunising more than 95 per cent of children. The oral vaccine proven to be safe and effective has been given to more than 3 billion children. But there are some extremely rare side effects: Scientists estimate that for every 2.7 million first doses given, one child will be paralysed by the live polio virus in the vaccine. In even rarer instances, the live virus can mutate into a form capable of starting new outbreaks among unimmunized people where vaccination rates are low.

Worldwide, several hundred vaccine-derived cases have been reported annually since at least 2021, with at least 98 this year. Most public health experts agree the oral vaccine should be pulled as soon as possible. But they acknowledge there simply isn't enough injectable vaccine which uses no live virus and doesn't come with the risks of the oral vaccine to wipe out polio alone. The injectable vaccine is also more expensive and requires more training to administer. Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention who sits on an independent board reviewing polio eradication, said it would be impossible to eliminate polio without the oral vaccine. But he's urged authorities to find ways to adapt, such as adopting new methods to identify polio cases more quickly. Since 2011, he and colleagues have issued regular reports about overall program failures.

Last year, former WHO scientist Dr. T. Jacob John twice emailed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling for a course correction. John shared the emails with AP and said he's received no response. In his response to AP, WHO polio director Ahmed said the oral vaccine is a core pillar of the eradication strategy and that almost every country that is polio-free today used (it) to achieve that milestone. Ahmed also pointed to the success the WHO and partners had in eliminating polio from India, once considered a nearly impossible task. In the four years before polio was wiped out there, health workers delivered about 1 billion doses of the oral vaccine to more than 170 million children.

Today, nearly all of the world's polio cases -- mostly in Africa and the Middle East -- are mutated viruses from the oral vaccine, except for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor, called for an inquiry into how things went so wrong, particularly with a failed effort in 2016, when authorities removed a strain from the oral vaccine. They miscalculated, leading to outbreaks in more than 40 countries that paralysed more than 3,000 children, according to an expert report commissioned by WHO. Last year, a mutated virus traced to that effort paralysed a baby in Gaza. Mistrust of the polio eradication effort persists.

With an annual budget of about USD 1 billion, the polio initiative is among the most expensive in all of public health. This year, the US withdrew from the WHO, and President Donald Trump has cut foreign aid. WHO officials have privately admitted that sustaining funding would be difficult without success. Some say the money would be better spent on other health needs. We have spent more than USD 1 billion in the last five years in Pakistan alone, and it didn't buy us any progress, said Roland Sutter, who formerly led polio research at WHO. Villagers, too, have protested the cost, staging hundreds of boycotts of immunisation campaigns since 2023. Instead of polio vaccines, they ask for medicine, food and electricity.

In Karachi, locals told AP they didn't understand the government's fixation on polio and complained of other issues dirty water, heroin addiction. Workers are accompanied by armed guards; Pakistani authorities say more than 200 workers and police assigned to protect them have been killed since the 1990s, mostly by militants. The campaign is also up against a wave of misinformation, including that the vaccine is made from pig urine or will make children reach puberty early. Some blame an anti-vaccine sentiment growing in the US and other countries that have largely funded eradication efforts and say it's reaching even remote areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan.