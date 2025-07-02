Third interstellar object spotted? A11pI3Z stirs global astronomy buzz

Has a third interstellar visitor entered our solar system? The astronomical community is abuzz with excitement as early data suggests that a newly spotted object, dubbed A11pI3Z, may have originated from beyond our solar system. While confirmation is still pending, astronomers are closely watching tonight’s observations, which could mark the discovery of only the third known interstellar object after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov.

The object, A11pI3Z, was first flagged by the ATLAS telescope system, with observations now stretching back to June 25, thanks to data uncovered by citizen scientist Sam Deen.

According to early orbital estimates, the object is on a hyperbolic trajectory with an eccentricity far exceeding the threshold that defines a bound solar system orbit. For context, an eccentricity above 1 indicates a hyperbolic, and thus interstellar, path. This places A11pI3Z firmly in the realm of interstellar origins.

“With an eccentricity near 10, this is like nothing seen before. The comet is screaming by us,” one astronomer posted on X, highlighting the object’s extreme speed and unusual path. Confirmation efforts have ramped up in recent hours. Another amateur astronomer confirmed A11pI3Z’s identity remotely using the iTelescope.Net T72 system in Chile, capturing five stacked 20-second exposures and measuring the object's brightness at magnitude 17.5 G on July 2, 2025. If confirmed, A11pI3Z will join ʻOumuamua (2017) and Comet Borisov (2019) as only the third known interstellar object to be detected passing through our solar system — a rare and valuable opportunity to study material from beyond our stellar neighbourhood.