Thousands rally in subzero Minnesota temperatures against ICE crackdown

Police arrested about 100 clergy demonstrating against immigration enforcement at Minnesota's largest airport Friday, and thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis despite Arctic temperatures to protest the Trump administration's crackdown.

The protests are part of a broader movement against President Donald Trump's increased immigration enforcement across the state, with labour unions, progressive organizations and clergy urging Minnesotans to stay away from work, school and even shops.

Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman Jeff Lea said the clergy were issued misdemeanour citations of trespassing and failure to comply with a peace officer and were then released. They were arrested outside the main terminal at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport because they went beyond the reach of their permit for demonstrating and disrupted airline operations, he said.

Rev Mariah Furness Tollgaard of Hamline Church in St Paul said police ordered them to leave but she and others decided to stay and be arrested to show support for migrants, including members of her congregation who are afraid to leave their homes. She planned to go back to her church after her brief detention to hold a prayer vigil. "We cannot abide living under this federal occupation of Minnesota," Tollgaard said. Protesters demand ICE leave Minnesota The Rev Elizabeth Barish Browne travelled from Cheyenne, Wyoming, to participate in the rally in downtown Minneapolis, where the high temperature was minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 23 degrees Celsius) despite a bright sun.

"What's happening here is clearly immoral," the Unitarian Universalist minister said. "It's definitely chilly, but the kind of ice that's dangerous to us is not the weather." Protesters have gathered daily in the Twin Cities since Jan 7, when 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. Federal law enforcement officers have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements. Sam Nelson said he skipped work so he could join the march. He said he's a former student of the Minneapolis high school where federal agents detained someone after class earlier this month. That arrest led to altercations between federal officers and bystanders.

"It's my community," Nelson said. "Like everyone else, I don't want ICE on our streets." Organisers said Friday morning that more than 700 businesses statewide have closed in solidarity with the movement, from a bookstore in tiny Grand Marais near the Canadian border to the landmark Guthrie Theater in downtown Minneapolis. "We're achieving something historic," said Kate Havelin of Indivisible Twin Cities, one of the more than 100 participating groups. DHS confirms the detention of a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old A 2-year-old named Chloe was detained with her father as they drove home from a grocery store in South Minneapolis on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe page created by Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez.

Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that Border Patrol arrested Elvis Tipan Echeverria of Ecuador and that the toddler's mother refused to take her so she was reunited with her father at a federal detention facility. According to an emergency petition filed in federal court, a district judge granted an emergency injunction ordering Chloe's release into the custody of her lawyer. The child, a citizen of Ecuador who was brought to Minneapolis as a newborn, has a pending asylum application and is not subject to a final order of removal. DHS repeated its allegation Friday that the father of 5-year-old Liam Ramos abandoned him during his arrest by immigration officers in Columbia Heights on Tuesday, leading to the child being detained, too.

Department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Liam was detained because his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, "fled from the scene." The two are detained together at the Dilley Detention Center in Texas, which is intended to hold families. McLaughlin said officers tried to get Liam's mother to take him, but she refused to accept custody. The family's attorney Marc Prokosch said he thinks the mother refused to open the door to the ICE officers because she was afraid she would be detained. Columbia Heights district superintendent Zena Stenvik said Liam was "used as bait." Prokosch found nothing in state records to suggest Liam's father has a criminal history.

On Friday, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino sought to shift the narrative away from Liam's detention by attacking the news media for, in his view, insufficient coverage of children who have lost parents to violence by people in the country illegally. After briefly mentioning the 5-year-old during a news conference, he talked about a mother of five who was killed in August 2023. Details from Good's autopsy The Hennepin County Medical Examiner posted an initial autopsy report online for Good that classified her death as a homicide and determined she died from "multiple gunshots wounds." A more detailed independent autopsy commissioned by Good's family said one bullet pierced the left side her head and exited on the right side. This autopsy, released Wednesday through the Romanucci & Blandin law firm, said bullets also struck her in the arm and breast, although those injuries weren't immediately life-threatening.