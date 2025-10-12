Home / World News / Troops sent to Illinois by Trump can stay but can't be deployed, says court

Troops sent to Illinois by Trump can stay but can't be deployed, says court

The appeals court on Saturday granted a pause in the case until it can hear further arguments

police, US police, law
The on-again, off-again deployments stem from a political and legal battle over Trump's push to send the Guard to several US cities. | REUTERS
AP Chicago
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Guard troops sent to Illinois by President Donald Trump can stay in the state and under federal control, but can't be deployed to protect federal property or go on patrol for now, an appeals court ruled Saturday.

The decision comes after federal Judge April Perry on Thursday ruled to temporarily block the National Guard deployment for at least two weeks, finding no substantial evidence that a danger of rebellion is brewing in Illinois during Trump's immigration crackdown.

The appeals court on Saturday granted a pause in the case until it can hear further arguments.

The on-again, off-again deployments stem from a political and legal battle over Trump's push to send the Guard to several US cities. His administration claims crime is rampant in those cities, despite statistics not always supporting that.

If a president invokes the Insurrection Act, they can dispatch active duty military in states that fail to put down an insurrection or defy federal law. However, Perry said she found no substantial evidence that a danger of rebellion is brewing in Illinois during Trump's immigration crackdown.

She followed up Friday with an opinion that cites a mix of law and history, including the Federalist Papers, which were written in 1787-88 to support ratification of the US Constitution.

There has been no showing that the civil power has failed, Perry said. The agitators who have violated the law by attacking federal authorities have been arrested. The courts are open, and the marshals are ready to see that any sentences of imprisonment are carried out. Resort to the military to execute the laws is not called for.

The judge said there was significant evidence that federal agents have been able to carry out their work, noting huge increases in arrests and deportations.

The 500 Guard members from Texas and Illinois were mostly based at a US Army Reserve Center in Elwood, southwest of Chicago. A small number were sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Broadview.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mississippi school homecoming celebrations turn deadly after 6 killed

Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall, The Godfather, dies at 79

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaves no survivors

Hamas to skip official signing of Gaza peace deal in Egypt, reports AFP

Four dead, 12 injured in mass shooting after football game in Mississippi

Topics :Donald TrumpUS policeTrump administration

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story