Home / World News / Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete footage in Florida classified

The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, compounding Trump's legal jeopardy even as he braces for a possible additional indictment

AP Washington
A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden administration to harass President Trump

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 7:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump faces new charges in the classified documents case that accuse him of asking a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of the records, according to an updated indictment unsealed Thursday.

The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, compounding Trump's legal jeopardy even as he braces for a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The additional counts underscore the extent of the yearlong investigation into Trump that first produced charges last month in the form of a 38-count indictment against Trump and his valet Walt Nauta.

Surveillance footage at the Mar-a-Lago complex has long been central to the investigation because, according to prosecutors, it showed Nauta moving boxes of documents in and out of a storage room including such action one day before a visit by FBI and Justice Department officials.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden administration to harass President Trump and those around him and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

The updated allegations in the indictment center on surveillance footage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. Trump is alleged to have asked to have the footage deleted after FBI and Justice Department investigators visited in June 2022 to collect classified documents that he took with him after leaving the White House a year earlier. Law enforcement officials issued a subpoena for the footage after noticing surveillance cameras while they were there.

The indictment quotes a Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, telling a colleague that the boss wanted a server hosting the footage to be deleted. It says De Oliveira went to the IT office last June, took an employee to a small room known as the audio closet and asked the person how many days the server retained footage.

When the employee said he didn't believe he was able to delete footage, De Oliveira insisted the boss wanted it done, asking, What are we going to do?"

De Oliveira was added to the indictment, charged with obstruction and false statements related to an interview he gave the FBI earlier this year.

The superseding indictment charges Trump with an additional count of willfully retaining national defense information, relating to a July 2021 interview at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in which the former president discussed U.S. military plans to attack another country. The interview was for a memoir being written by his onetime chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who in his subsequent book named the country as Iran.

According to the indictment, Trump returned that document, which was marked as top secret and not approved to show to foreign nationals, to the federal government on Jan. 17, 2022.

It marks a notable shift in the prosecution's approach to Trump's case, charging him for retaining a document it alleges the former president knew was highly sensitive after he left office and not just for failing to return it to the government when asked.

Both Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Donald Trump's valet set for arraignment in classified documents case

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing

Audio emerges with details of Trump's conversation on classified documents

China providing technology, equipment to Russia, US intel report suggests

As e-bikes proliferate, so do deadly fires blamed on exploding batteries

What's next for Hunter Biden in court, Congress after his plea deal derails

Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her support of Ukraine

Biden to take steps to provide relief from heat amid high temperatures

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited States

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story