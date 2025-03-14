Home / World News / Trump admin asks SC to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions

Trump admin asks SC to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions

Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration's pleas

Donald Trump
Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to partly take effect. (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 6:19 AM IST
The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to partly take effect while legal fights play out.

In emergency applications filed at the high court on Thursday, the administration asked the justices to narrow court orders entered by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington that blocked the order President Donald Trump signed shortly after beginning his second term.

Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration's pleas.

The order would deny citizenship to those born after February 19 whose parents are in the country illegally. It also forbids US agencies from issuing any document or accepting any state document recognising citizenship for such children.

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

