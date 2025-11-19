Trump again repeats claim he stopped war between India, Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.
Trump repeated the claim during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office in the White House with visiting Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.
I've stopped actually eight wars. Have another one to go with, Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do," Trump said.
"I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether by they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office, Trump said as the Saudi Crown Prince and his delegation listened.
Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he helped settle the tensions between the two countries.
India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.
Pakistan has praised Trump on multiple occasions, claiming that he brokered a ceasefire during the May conflict.
