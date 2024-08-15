Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case till Nov elections

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps

Donald Trump
Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP New York
Aug 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
Donald Trump is asking the judge in his New York hush money criminal case to delay his sentencing until after the November presidential election.

In a letter made public Thursday, a lawyer for the former president and current Republican nominee suggested that sentencing Trump as scheduled on Sept 18 about seven weeks before Election Day would amount to election interference.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote that a delay would also allow Trump time to weigh next steps after the trial judge, Juan M Merchan, is expected to rule Sept 16 on the defence's request to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case because of the US Supreme Court's July presidential immunity ruling.

There is no basis for continuing to rush, Blanche wrote.


Aug 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

