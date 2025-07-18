Trump authorises AG Pam Bondi to release Epstein grand jury records

Facing increased scrutiny over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case , President Trump announced Friday that he had authorised Attorney General Pam Bondi to request court approval for the release of grand jury testimony, citing what he called an “ridiculous amount of publicity” surrounding the matter.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Democrats of fuelling a “scam” and said the move was necessary to address growing public speculation. Grand jury proceedings are typically confidential, and court approval would be required to release any transcripts.

Pam Bondi later reposted Trump’s statement, confirming readiness to file a court motion immediately: “President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” she said.

White House earlier dismissed calls for special counsel Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had previously stated that Trump would not appoint a special counsel to investigate the Epstein case, describing calls for further action as politically motivated distractions. ALSO READ: Trump won't recommend special counsel in Epstein case, says spokeswoman The Trump administration has faced increasing pressure from within the Republicans, particularly supporters of the MAGA movement, to disclose all documents related to Epstein, including alleged links to high-profile individuals. Trump’s announcement, however, falls short of those demands. Officials deny controversies, say ‘no client list’ Jeffrey Epstein, a financier with extensive elite connections, died by suicide in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Officials have consistently maintained that there is no evidence of foul play or the existence of a so-called “client list” , dismissing persistent conspiracy theories that claim otherwise.

ALSO READ: Justice dept fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Diddy, Epstein cases Earlier this month, a Justice Department and FBI memo stated that Epstein died by suicide and that no further records from the investigation would be released. It also denied allegations that Epstein had blackmailed influential figures. Trump slams ‘fake’ birthday note report Adding fuel to the controversy, The Wall Street Journal reported that a note allegedly bearing Trump’s signature and a sketch of a naked woman had been among Epstein’s 50th birthday messages in 2003. Trump responded by threatening legal action against The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch, calling the letter “fake” and accusing the media of relying on unreliable sources.