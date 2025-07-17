Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Justice dept fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Diddy, Epstein cases

Justice dept fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor on Diddy, Epstein cases

There was no specific reason given for her firing from the US attorney's office in the Southern District of New York

United States Department of Justice

The Justice Department recently appeared to acknowledge the existence of an investigation into James Comey, though the basis for that inquiry is unclear | Reuters

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Justice Department has fired Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey and a prosecutor in the federal cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

There was no specific reason given for her firing from the US attorney's office in the Southern District of New York, according to one of the people who spoke to the AP on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

Her termination comes shortly after she prosecuted Combs, who was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The rapper was convicted of lesser prostitution-related offences.

 

The Justice Department recently appeared to acknowledge the existence of an investigation into James Comey, though the basis for that inquiry is unclear. He was abruptly fired by Trump during his first administration in 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

